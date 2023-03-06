Kiara Advani opens up about running a home after marriage with Sidharth Malhotra: 'Used to live in my parent’s home...'

Actor Kiara Advani talked about moving in with husband Sidharth Malhotra after tying the knot, in a new interview. The couple held a private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan last month. Talking about the new phase in her life, Kiara said recalled it as ‘beautiful’ and asserted she is happy. Also read: Kiara Advani on fans' reaction to her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

It is believed that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love while working on their film, Shershah. The two dated in secret and never accepted rumours of their relationship. On February 7, the couple got married in the presence of their family members, friends and celebrities such as Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others

In a new interview, Kiara shared how her life post marriage has made her appreciate her mother even more. She told News18, “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy.”

During the same conversation, Kiara also talked about Sidharth. She added, "He’s very respectful of everybody – seniors, juniors and everyone around him. He has got this quality about him where he makes everyone feel respected. He’s very warm towards his fans as well. He has a very loving way towards people.” “He’s a great life partner. He’s always motivating me whether it’s for working out or trying out new things. He’s very adventurous and driven. He has got that fire within him and it’s contagious," she shared one thing that makes Sidharth an ‘ideal husband.’

After the wedding, Kiara resumed work last month. She started working on her upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan. She was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's last outing was Mission Majnu, which starred him opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He has Yodha in the pipeline.

