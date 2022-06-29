Kim Sharma celebrates mom’s 80th birthday with Leander Paes in Goa: 'Love you so much'

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are in Goa with their friends and family. The actor on Wednesday wished her mother on her 80th birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Kim gave a glimpse of the celebration in Goa that she organised in honour of her mother’s birthday. Kim and Leander were twinning in black outfits as they posed for photos with their loved ones at the intimate party. Earlier in June, the actor and the tennis player also celebrated his 49th birthday together in Goa. Read more: Kim Sharma wishes boyfriend Leander Paes on his birthday

Sharing a series of photos from their special night, Kim wrote, “My Mama turned #80, what a celebration of a life loved so gracefully thank you to my friends and mum's friends that came to be with us and made every moment warm and fun… Mum I’m just blessed that you are ours we love you so much.”

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes posed with their friends and family at the party.

Kim’s friend Amrita Arora, who has acted in Hindi films, commented, “Wow happy happy to your lovely momma.” Model Ujjwala Raut left heart emojis on the post; while actor Preeti Jhangiani, who worked with Kim in the 2000 film Mohabbatein, too, shared a birthday wish. “Happy 80th Aunty! You are so beautiful!” she wrote.

While the first photo in Kim’s post featured a special mother-daughter moment, the next photo showed Kim’s parents posing together. Her father could be seen giving her mother a kiss on the cheek. In another photo, Kim was kissing her mother, as Leander Paes smiled and looked into the camera. Kim also shared some family photos from an outdoor setting with a beautiful floral cake for her mother’s milestone birthday.

Kim Sharma shared many photos from her mother’s birthday celebration.

In March, Kim and Leander celebrated their one-year anniversary. To mark the occasion, the actor shared some of their moments together on Instagram. "Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits – Mich,” Kim had written with their photos. Kim and Leander began dating in March 2021.

