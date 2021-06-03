Kirron Kher, undergoing cancer treatment, makes an appearance in son Sikandar Kher’s video. Watch

Actor-politician Kirron Kher, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, made an appearance in her son Sikandar Kher's new Instagram video. On Wednesday night, Sikandar did an Instagram live and Kirron featured in it and shared a message with her fans. Her husband, actor Anupam Kher, was also seen in the video.

In his Instagram live session, Sikandar was heard saying, “I am sitting with the parents and you can get a nice glimpse of Mrs Kher’s feet.” He then turned the camera towards the feet and asked her to say 'hi' with her feet. At this, Kirron, who was seen resting on a couch, obliged with a 'hello' in her cheerful tone. Earlier, Kirron was also heard telling Sikander to get married soon as he’ll 'be 41 in a few months'.

Sikander thanked their well-wishers in the video, “Sitting with the parents now. I will catch up with you all in a bit. Lots of love and thank you for all the love that you give my mother, now you saw her feet. Thank you for constantly asking about her, she should hear this because otherwise, I am not around you all when you ask, and she is here. Thank you so much, she is doing a lot better.”

As Sikander was about to sign off, Kirron asked Sikander to show her face in the video. With a big smile, she said, “Hello! Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much.” Kirron was seen wearing an arm sling in the video.

Sharing the video, Sikandar wrote, "KherSaab and Kirron Ma’am This one is short and sweet .. a hello from the family with tit bits from me as well .. thank you all for the love you send my mother #KherSaab #KirronMaam."

Also Read: Karan Johar reminds Kajol what happened after she fell on her face while cycling in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Watch

In April, Anupam had said that Kirron had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and was on the path to recovery. He had tweeted, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."