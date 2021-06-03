Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar reminds Kajol what happened after she fell on her face while cycling in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Watch
By HT Entertainment Desk
Actor Kajol on Thursday shared a video clip from her 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which she can be seen taking a tumble while cycling with co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The clip, from the song Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana, shows Kajol riding a bicycle next to Shah Rukh.

Taking a trip down memory lane, she shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, "And a very Happy Bicycle Day to you too #WorldBicycleDay." Reacting to the post, director Karan Johar was left in splits as he was reminded of what happened after the scene. He commented, "oh god! I remember this so clearly! And can’t forget what happened after," followed by a laughing emoji.

Reacting to Kajol's post, her fans also dropped comments. One said, "The fall of a lifetime." Another wrote, "Epic moment." A third commented, "omg..not that I like you to fall but can't stop laughing." "Hahaahaha ...nostalgia," wrote another.

Earlier in 2018, during an interview, Shah Rukh had said that after Kajol fell on her face she had short term amnesia. "...she had short term amnesia, she had lost her memory, she truly did. First we thought it was the shock... She forgot everyone... She didn't know who she was, who she was with, what she was doing here...," he had said. In October 2018, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocked 20 years. The film also featured Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan.


In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol had then spoken about her memories of the film. "We went to Ooty (Tamil Nadu) to shoot Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. We stayed in a hotel that had just come up. We were the first people to stay in that hotel. We were there for 40 days. I can’t imagine how they put up the set in Ooty, in the middle of a valley! They had created this set of houses, summer camp. It was an amazing feat. I remember Yash (Johar; Karan’s father) uncle clearly; he’s one of my fondest memories of the film. He was this huge driving force behind the way everything was done," she had said.

Kajol made her Bollywood debut with the Bekhudi (1992) after which she starred in several movies like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., My Name Is Khan, Fanaa, among others.

Earlier this year, she made her digital debut in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga. She has also starred in the short film Devi in 2020.

