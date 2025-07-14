Konkona Sen Sharma talks about working with mom Aparna Sen, 'hot topic' of nepotism: 'It happens everywhere'

Actor Konkona Sen Sharma has opened up about working with her mother-filmmaker Aparna Sen and the "hot topic" of nepotism. Speaking with Zoom, Konkona said that she "had so much privilege and luck" but she didn't want to become an actor. Konkona is the younger daughter of actor Aparna Sen. Konkona Sen Sharma is the younger daughter of Aparna Sen.

Konkona Sen Sharma talks about working with mom Aparna Sen

Konkona said that she "had the best kind of nepotism in a way". “Today, I realise it was a dream to work with my mother. In terms of nepotism, which is such a hot topic now, yes, I have had the best kind of nepotism in a way. I have had so much privilege and so much luck that it wasn’t that I wanted to become an actor. I didn’t. My mother had no plans to launch me,” she said.

Konkona opens up about nepotism

She also talked about working in the film Mr and Mrs Iyer. She added, “My mother was writing Mr And Mrs Iyer on her desktop, and it used to be in my room. She would read it aloud to me, and it was all from my expressions that she felt I should play this part. A lot of the time, I don’t get dragged into this nepotism. Do I think it is unfair? Yes, it is unfair, but it happens everywhere. I would always like to acknowledge my luck and privilege in this situation that I got to do Mr and Mrs Iyer as my third film.”

Directed by Aparna Sen, Mr and Mrs Iyer is a 2002 film starring Konkona and Rahul Bose. Konkona and Aparna have also worked together in Titli, 15 Park Avenue and Iti Mrinalini among others.

Konkona's films so far

Konkona made her film debut with Ek Je Aachhe Kanya (2001). Since then, she has starred in many films such as Titli, Amu, Page 3, Omkara, Life in a Metro, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Wake Up Sid, Iti Mrinalini, Talvar, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Ajeeb Daastaans and Kuttey, among many others.

Konkona was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino which released in theatres on July 4. The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film offers an emotionally layered take on modern relationships.