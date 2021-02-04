IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Konkona Sensharma feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets on farmers’ protest
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
bollywood

Konkona Sensharma feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets on farmers’ protest

  • Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST

Konkona Sensharma offered an explanation for why a number of prominent Bollywood stars and cricketers put out similar tweets on the farmers’ protest with the hashtag ‘India against propaganda’ on Wednesday. She said that many of them perhaps did so out of ‘fear’.

A Twitter user wrote, “When it comes to Bollywood or cricket celebs doing what they're doing, I wonder, is it the carrot or is it the stick? They're rich enough to not be bribed, so it must be fear of some kind. What kind? I hope some insider reveals the full story one day.” Replying to him, Konkona wrote, “@amitvarma I think for many, it is fear.”

A screenshot of Konkona Sensharmas tweet.
A screenshot of Konkona Sensharmas tweet.


On Wednesday, a number of Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and others shared statements about the ongoing farmers’ protest. Some used the hashtag ‘India against propaganda’. Cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma also put out similar statements.

Their tweets came after the external affairs ministry’s statement on certain ‘vested interest groups’ succeeding in getting ‘international support against India’.

Also read | Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets: 'You have given yourselves away'

International pop singer Rihanna voiced support for the farmers’ protest on Tuesday by sharing a news article on the internet shutdown near the site. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” she asked. Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg shared the same story and expressed 'solidarity' with the protesters.

The ‘India against propaganda’ tweets were criticised by actor Taapsee Pannu, who wrote on Twitter, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”

Actor Sanjay Khan's daughter, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, meanwhile, expressed disappointment with the campaign and said that the film fraternity could have ‘tried to make (their tweets) more original’ at least.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
konkona sensharma farmers protest

Related Stories

Konkona Sensharma reacted to the Supreme Court's refusal to grant the Tandav team interim protection from arrest.
Konkona Sensharma reacted to the Supreme Court's refusal to grant the Tandav team interim protection from arrest.
web series

Konkona on SC refusing relief to Tandav team: ‘Let’s arrest whole cast, crew?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Konkona Sensharma responded to the Supreme Court's decision to refuse to protect the makers and actors of Tandav from arrest. Multiple criminal cases have been lodged against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who got married in 2010, were granted divorce last month.
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who got married in 2010, were granted divorce last month.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey is asked if he will ‘ever get married again’ to Konkona Sensharma. See his reply

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2020 08:24 PM IST
Ranvir Shorey was asked in an interactive session with his fans if he will ever remarry his ex-wife Konkona Sensharma. The two got divorced last month, after announcing their separation in 2015.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
bollywood

Konkona feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
bollywood

Neha on postpartum stress: 'Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia talked about experiencing postpartum stress and being concerned about getting back in shape. She welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor's due date is in February.
Kareena Kapoor's due date is in February.
bollywood

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor says she's having sugar rush, digs into box of Nutties

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor, who is due in February, shared a picture of a box of Nutties and mentioned how she was having a sugar rush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have very hectic work schedules.
Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have very hectic work schedules.
bollywood

Priyanka reveals the one rule of her marriage with Nick: ‘We meet every 3 weeks'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has said she and husband Nick Jonas make sure to spend at least a couple of days together each month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Khan Ali criticised Bollywood celebrities' 'India against propaganda' tweets.
Farah Khan Ali criticised Bollywood celebrities' 'India against propaganda' tweets.
bollywood

Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Farah Khan Ali criticised the film fraternity's 'India against propaganda' tweets and emphasised the distinction between ‘reel-life heroes’ and ‘real-life heroes’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
bollywood

Taapsee takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has made several comments about Kangana Ranaut's sustained Twitter attacks against her. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty's latest picture saw KL Rahul react to it.
Athiya Shetty's latest picture saw KL Rahul react to it.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty shares a gorgeous pic, see rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:09 PM IST
  • Athiya Shetty shared a new picture on social media, and a number of celebrities reacted to it. One of them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
bollywood

Rakesh on life after cancer: 'Not allowed, but I have 2 pegs every evening'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has said that even though he has quit smoking, he has alcohol almost every evening, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap has shared a poem about embracing scars like a badge of honour.
Tahira Kashyap has shared a poem about embracing scars like a badge of honour.
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap pens poem on World Cancer Day: ‘There's more to the scar'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, has shared an inspirational poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares stunning monochrome pictures from photo shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shared a couple of pictures from a photo shoot. Her fans were clearly delighted to see the black-and-white pictures of their favourite star.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff's new video has even surprised his mom and sister.
Tiger Shroff's new video has even surprised his mom and sister.
bollywood

Tiger's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks if it's 'a video game'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Tiger Shroff has shared a video of his new stunt, and his fans and followers are in awe of his athleticism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt has returned to work.
Sanjay Dutt has returned to work.
bollywood

Sanjay's latest MRI and PET scans say he is cancer-free, says Torbaaz producer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • According to Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra, actor Sanjay Dutt's latest MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and PET (positron emission tomography) scans reveal that he is cancer-free.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan shared pictures with his team.
Kartik Aaryan shared pictures with his team.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shares pic from film shoot, says 'missed my team a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan is back to work and shared a couple of pictures from a shoot. He expressed his happiness at being with his team again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP