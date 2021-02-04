Konkona Sensharma feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets on farmers’ protest
- Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
Konkona Sensharma offered an explanation for why a number of prominent Bollywood stars and cricketers put out similar tweets on the farmers’ protest with the hashtag ‘India against propaganda’ on Wednesday. She said that many of them perhaps did so out of ‘fear’.
A Twitter user wrote, “When it comes to Bollywood or cricket celebs doing what they're doing, I wonder, is it the carrot or is it the stick? They're rich enough to not be bribed, so it must be fear of some kind. What kind? I hope some insider reveals the full story one day.” Replying to him, Konkona wrote, “@amitvarma I think for many, it is fear.”
On Wednesday, a number of Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and others shared statements about the ongoing farmers’ protest. Some used the hashtag ‘India against propaganda’. Cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma also put out similar statements.
Their tweets came after the external affairs ministry’s statement on certain ‘vested interest groups’ succeeding in getting ‘international support against India’.
Also read | Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets: 'You have given yourselves away'
International pop singer Rihanna voiced support for the farmers’ protest on Tuesday by sharing a news article on the internet shutdown near the site. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” she asked. Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg shared the same story and expressed 'solidarity' with the protesters.
The ‘India against propaganda’ tweets were criticised by actor Taapsee Pannu, who wrote on Twitter, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”
Actor Sanjay Khan's daughter, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, meanwhile, expressed disappointment with the campaign and said that the film fraternity could have ‘tried to make (their tweets) more original’ at least.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together
- Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Konkona feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets
- Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha on postpartum stress: 'Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot'
- Neha Dhupia talked about experiencing postpartum stress and being concerned about getting back in shape. She welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor says she's having sugar rush, digs into box of Nutties
- Kareena Kapoor, who is due in February, shared a picture of a box of Nutties and mentioned how she was having a sugar rush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reveals the one rule of her marriage with Nick: ‘We meet every 3 weeks'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic
- Taapsee Pannu has made several comments about Kangana Ranaut's sustained Twitter attacks against her. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty shares a gorgeous pic, see rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's response
- Athiya Shetty shared a new picture on social media, and a number of celebrities reacted to it. One of them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh on life after cancer: 'Not allowed, but I have 2 pegs every evening'
- Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has said that even though he has quit smoking, he has alcohol almost every evening, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap pens poem on World Cancer Day: ‘There's more to the scar'
- Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, has shared an inspirational poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'
- Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares stunning monochrome pictures from photo shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks if it's 'a video game'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay's latest MRI and PET scans say he is cancer-free, says Torbaaz producer
- According to Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra, actor Sanjay Dutt's latest MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and PET (positron emission tomography) scans reveal that he is cancer-free.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan shares pic from film shoot, says 'missed my team a lot'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox