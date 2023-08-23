News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Kharbanda recalls the time she found a hidden camera in her hotel room

Kriti Kharbanda recalls the time she found a hidden camera in her hotel room

Kriti Kharbanda recalled some of the most disturbing incidents she faced in her life as a woman.

Kriti Kharbanda once found a hidden camera, set right behind the set-top box in her hotel room, the actor has revealed. Talking to Hautterfly in a new interview, Kriti also revealed that her team always scans hotel rooms for such things. (Also read| Pulkit Samrat on marriage plans with Kriti Kharbanda: ‘It changes the equation’)

Kriti Kharbanda recalls being pinched, and whacked by random strangers.(Instagram/@kriti.kharbanda)

Hidden camera

Kriti said, “There was this one incident that I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films. This boy, who used to work at the hotel. He actually left a camera in my room. My staff and me, we have this habit of checking around to make sure nothing is popping out from anywhere. He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box. It is scary, the kind of stuff you have to be careful about. Not flowery at all.”

When a man pinched her

She also recalled the time when she called out a man for touching her inappropriately while getting a picture clicked with her and he pinched her so hard that she had a blood clot. “It is very disturbing, but it happens and happens many times. And he ran (after the pinch), I did not know how to react. I was in shock, I was taken aback,” she said.

When a biker whacked her

Kriti also opened up about a time when a biker whacked her on her bottom and she fell on a Bengaluru street while the biker went ahead like nothing happened. She could not even tell her parents about it for months, she added. She also said that the pinch really scarred her.

Kriti's career

Kriti made her acting debut with Raj Pippalla's Boni in 2009. With reviews raving about her performance, she bagged Pawan Kalyan's Teen Maar and soon featured in various Kannada and Telugu films. In Hindi, she made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Raaz: Reboot in 2016. She has since featured in many movies including Karwaan, Housefull 4, Pagalpanti and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

