Kriti Sanon's mom reacts to tweet about Karan Johar ‘belittling’ actor

Karan Johar once left fans upset after he revealed how Kriti rejected Lust Stories because of her mom, on his show Koffee With Karan 7. This left many to believe that Karan mentioned Kriti intentionally to insult her. However, the speculations took a different turn when Kriti Sanon’s mom Geeta Sanon agreed that Karan might have tried to treat Kriti lightly. Also read: Karan Johar reveals he offered Lust Stories to Kriti Sanon

It all began when Karan said that he had offered Lust Stories to Kriti Sanon first. He revealed that it was Kriti who turned down the film due to her mom and eventually Kiara Advani came on board. The filmmaker said, “I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role...and she said that her mom didn't allow her. I thought everybody's mom would stand in line, not allowing their daughters. It's actually a very empowering story. It's about a woman's right to pleasure.”

He also added that later he met Kiara at designer Manish Malhotra’s house and asked her to meet him for the short film. This revelation sparked debates among fans on Twitter. While many thought Karan was trying to belittle Kriti, others called it a farfetched theory. One of the fan tweets read, “#KaranJohar is trying so hard 2 belittle #KritiSanon in #KoffeeWithKaranS7 .1st in Sonam's episode then in Kiara's episode. He's intentionally dragging her name nd alwys ends the convo showing Kriti in neg manner. Bt guess wht she achieved evrythng without u nd u can't pull her down.” Kriti’s mother appeared to have agreed with the speculation and liked the tweet claiming Karan was trying to belittle the actor.

Kriti Sanon's mom, Geeta Sanon on Twitter.

#KaranJohar is trying so hard 2 belittle #KritiSanon in #KoffeeWithKaranS7 .1st in Sonam's episode then in Kiara's episode.He's intetionally draging her name nd alwys ends the convo showing Kriti in neg manner. Bt guess wht she achieved evrythng without u nd u can't pull her down — Nahian Mahpara (@NahianMahpara) August 27, 2022

Talking about the decision, recently Geeta Sanon reasoned why she asked Kriti to not opt for Lust Stories. Sje told India Today, “I thought we would not be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the beginning of her career. It’s about orgasm, only.” “I think her problem was more that it was a short film and not a full-fledged film, so my mother said it was a 20-minute thing about only a female orgasm. If you are doing a 20-minute thing in a full-fledged film, that would make sense. I don’t think there’s anything wrong. Maybe as Karan said, if he had talked to my mother, it would have been all right,” explained Kriti Sanon, in the same interview.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff. She was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey and is awaiting the release of Bhediya.

