Kriti Sanon says it took her years to shed the tag of Tiger Shroff's heroine: 'Kids used to call me Tiger didi'

Kriti Sanon has come a long way as she completed a decade in her acting journey. The actor recently recalled how she was recognised as “Tiger Shroff's heroine” after her Bollywood debut film Heropanti. Kriti, in an interview with The Indian Express said that it took her years to get rid of the label. (Also read: Do Patti trailer: Kajol tackles Kriti Sanon’s twin trouble in a web of deceit. Watch) Kriti Sanon recently said that it took her years to get rid of Tiger Shroff's heroine tag post Heropanti.

Kriti Sanon on post-Heropanti fame

Kriti, while reflecting on her acting career stated that, “It didn’t take me that many years to get my first break. At the time of Heropanti, though people knew Tiger and that the movie marked his launch, the director and producer treated the movie as launching two new faces. I got the quintessential Bollywood heroine moment too, with songs and everything.”

She further said, “However, for a while after that, people referred to me as ‘the one who appeared in Tiger Shroff’s movie.’ When you are not from the industry (film family), it takes longer for you to etch you name and face into the minds of people. At that point the kids of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who later directed Bareilly Ki Barfi, used to call me ‘Tiger didi.’ Those were the instances when I realised I would have to work doubly hard to get people to recognise me and know me for who I am.”

Kriti Sanon's acting career

Kriti made her acting debut with the Telugu action-thriller 1: Nenokkadine (2014). She later acted in films such as Naga Chaitanya starrer Telugu crime-comedy Dochay (2015), Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Dilwale (2015), Raabta (2017), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi (2019), Mimi (2021), Bhediya (2022), Bhediya (2023) and Ganapath (2023). She also featured in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), opposite Shahid Kapoor and Crew (2024).

Krti Sanon's upcoming project

Kriti will be next seen in her home-production Do Patti, co-produced by writer-producer Kanika Kapoor. The upcoming romantic crime-thriller is the actor's first production venture. Kriti plays a dual role in the film, co-starring Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala and others in pivotal characters.