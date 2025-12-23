Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon to tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur in January: Report

Actor Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon, is set to marry her longtime rumoured boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, if new reports are to be believed. A report has now claimed that the two will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, where only family and close friends will be present. Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon are set to tie the knot in the new year.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben to get married

The Times of India quoted a source close to the families as saying, “The dates being reported earlier were not accurate. The families have finalised January 11 as the wedding day, with celebrations spread across three days.”

The report further states that the Udaipur wedding festivities will see no Bollywood presence, and a separate reception will be held for the industry in Mumbai on a later date. “Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and close friends than a large industry gathering,” the source added. The couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news so far.

All about the couple

Stebin Ben and Nupur have been rumoured to be dating since 2023, when they were spotted together on dates and during family gatherings. Stebin has been spotted in Kriti’s social media posts and stories as well. However, the couple has not commented on their relationship status.

Best known for his viral hits Sahiba and Thoda Thoda Pyar, Stebin has sung for various film soundtracks as well, including Race 3, Jersey, and Baaghi 4.

Nupur Sanon began her showbiz career in 2019, appearing in the music video Filhall alongside Akshay Kumar. She made her acting debut with the 2023 web series Pop Kaun, which starred Kunal Kemmu. In the same year, she made her film debut with the Telugu hit Tiger Nageswara Rao. She will next appear in her first Bollywood film, Noorani Chehra, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.