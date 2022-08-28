KRK blames Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's ‘depression’ in deleted tweet, Twitter is 'disgusted'

Film critic Kamaal R Khan has claimed actor Anushka Sharma is behind cricketer husband Virat Kohli's “depression”. He wrote in a tweet that she must have “put in his head” that he is depressed because he is the first Indian cricketer to have made such a confession about his mental health. He deleted the tweet some time later after several slammed him for such a remark. Also read: Anushka Sharma smiles as Virat Kohli holds her after their return to Mumbai post-Europe trip

KRK had tweeted, "Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem." Actor Swastika Mukherjee reacted to it, calling it, “Sick”.

KRK deleted his tweet after dragging Anushka Sharma in his statement about Virat Kohli's mental state.

KRK also wrote in an undeleted tweet, “Ek North Indian strong boy #ViratKohli Ko Depression Ki Beemari Kaise Ho Gayee? (How could a strong North Indian boy suffer from depression)?” He also questioned his presence in Team India despite his claim.

KRK's other tweets about Virat Kohli are still there.

Virat recently talked about his mental health in an interview with Star Sports while opening up about not being able to make a international ton for more than 1,000 days. He said, “I'm not shy to admit that I was feeling mentally down. This is a very normal thing to feel, but we don't speak because we are hesitant. We don't want to be looked at as mentally weak. Trust me, faking to be strong is far worse than admitting to being weak.”

Virat will play his 100th T20I match on Sunday as he would represent India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

This is not the first time Anushka has been blamed for Virat's bad form. The actor has often been blamed when Virat fails to perform on the field. During a match commentary in 2020, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had said, “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hain (he only practiced with Anushka's bowling during lockdown)."

