Krystle D’Souza 'tossed and turned all night' ahead of her shoot with Amitabh Bachchan for Chehre

Actor Krystle D’Souza, who was seen in the recently released Chehre, has spoken about working with Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Krystle recalled being 'very nervous' and unable to sleep the night before her shoot with Amitabh.

In a new interview, Krystle D’Souza said that she had prepared well to avoid messing up in front of the veteran actor. She added that he made her feel comfortable and allayed her fears.

Speaking with a leading daily, Krystle said, "I didn't sleep all night before we were to shoot my portions with him. That was the one day I wanted to look super fresh but I was not being able to sleep. I just tossed and turned all night. To add to that, my mom wanted to come on set. My mom never comes on set! More than being pressurised to act in front of Amitabh ji, I think I was more pressurised acting in front of my mother. She was literally starring at me."

"I was very nervous and the only thing I didn't want to do was fumble over my lines. I had memorised my lines well as I didn't want to mess up in front of Amitabh Bachchan ji. But he didn't make me feel like that. He made me feel like even if I mess up, it's fine. He made me feel so comfortable like I am a part of the film, a part of the industry," she added.

Chehre also features, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film, directed by Rumy Jafry, has been produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Chehre was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was later set to open in theatres on April 30 but was again postponed in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. It finally released on August 27.