Kuttey first look: Arjun Kapoor is a rugged cop, Naseeruddin Shah delivers intense dialogue and Tabu steals the show

The first look of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's upcoming film Kuttey was unveiled on Friday evening. Taking to Instagram, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a clip featuring himself, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. Sharing it he captioned the post, "1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey (One bone and seven dogs)! (bone and dog emojis) Let the bhasad (chaos) begin. #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January." (Also Read | Arjun Kapoor says Naseeruddin Shah hugged him on Kuttey set, praised his work)

In the clip, Arjun's voiceover says, "Goliya sar pe maarde, matter khatam (Shoot in the head, end the matter)." He sported a rugged look and dressed in a police uniform. Tabu, who will also be seen as a cop, says, "Sher bhookha ho toh kya zeher khalega (If the tiger is hungry should it eat poison)?"

Naseeruddin Shah sported an intense look in the clip and says, "Muh maanga daam dunga use udaane ka (I'll give you any amount to blow him up)." Konkona Sen Sharma was seen with blood across her face as she remarks, "Bakri hum, kutta tu, aur sher tera maalik (I'm the goat, you are the dog and your owner is the tiger)."

Radhika is seen hiding in a building while holding a gun. She says, "Tere saath jeena hai, mere saath marr na bro (I want to live with you, why don't you die with me)?" Kumud Mishra, holding a rifle, adds, "Phaapda, undi aur thepla khila khila ke oil and natural gas mein toilet khol diya hai peth mein. Ise toh main uraunga (By feeding snacks there is an oil and natural gas toilet in the stomach. I'll blow him up)."

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will release in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

The announcement poster of Kuttey was unveiled last year. It is written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj. This film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan who has assisted his father Vishal on 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pataakha.

