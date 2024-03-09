 Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 8: Film mints ₹65 lakh on 2nd Friday | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 8: Kiran Rao film mints 65 lakh on second Friday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 09, 2024 08:59 AM IST

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 8: The film has minted nearly ₹7 crore in India since its release on March 1.

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 8: Newcomers Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna's film is still collecting money at the box office, though not a lot. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned 65 lakh in India on its second Friday. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. (Also Read | Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 7)

A still from Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.
Laapataa Ladies box office

The film minted 75 lakh on day one, 1.45 crore on day two, 1.7 crore on day three, 50 lakh on day four. On day five, it minted 55 lakh, on day six, it earned 50 lakh and on day 7, it earned 60 lakh. The weekend collection of the film is 6.05 crore.

The film collected 65 lakh nett in India on its eighth day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected 6.7 crore in India. The film has received positive reviews from critics and audience. Laapataa Ladies premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. It received a standing ovation at the festival.

About Laapataa Ladies

Helmed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies released in theatres on March 1. Sneha Desai has penned the dialogues and screenplay. Divyanidhi Sharma is credited for additional dialogues. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions. Laapataa Ladies is produced by Kiran, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Laapataa Ladies plot

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, Laapataa Ladies is a story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. One is taken away home by another's groom, while the other is left stranded at a railway station. Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. It is a comic take on two brides in rural India.

Laapataa Ladies' song

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers of Laapataa Ladies unveiled the track Dheeme Dheeme from the film. The song narrates the story of brides and their lives with the backdrop of rural India. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Ram Sampath. Lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
