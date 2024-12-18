Laapataa Ladies team disappointed after Kiran Rao's film exits Oscars 2025 race: ‘For us, this is not the end’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies failed to make the shortlist of the Best International Feature category of Oscars 2025. The makers of the film have now admitted to being disappointed over the news but also expressed their gratitude to the Academy members and FFI jury for selecting the film as India's official entry to Oscars 2025. Laapataa Ladies' makers react after film fails to get shortlisted for Oscars 2025.

(Also Read: ‘Indian films laapataa’: Hansal Mehta slams FFI's ‘strike rate’ after Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race)

Laapataa Ladies' makers admit being disappointed

Makers of Laapataa Ladies said, "Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film."

Laapataa Ladies' makers express gratitude

The note further stated, “To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honor in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film. We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards. For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world. Thank you for being part of this journey.”

Helmed by Kiran Rao and produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande, Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.

Along with the fans, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Grammy-winner Rickey Tej slammed the Film Federation of India after Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies exited the Oscars 2025 race. Hansal sarcastically flagged FFI's dismal “strike rate and selection of movies year after year.” Several social media users also expressed their disappointment with Laapataa Ladies failing to make it to the Oscars 2025 shortlist and suggested that Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light should have been India's official entry into Oscars 2025.