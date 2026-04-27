Lara Dutta’s fun dance video with daughter Saira gets praise from Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty: ‘You still killing it’

Set in a natural, at-home space, the reel felt candid and unfiltered rather than staged. The highlight was their easy chemistry, Lara bringing in humour and warmth, while Saira matched her with playful enthusiasm.

In the video, both Lara and Saira embraced comfort-first styling. Lara was seen in navy leggings paired with a loose grey T-shirt, while Saira matched the easygoing energy in dark leggings and an oversized brown sweatshirt.

The duo grooved to Kent Jones’ popular track Don’t Mind, turning a simple everyday moment into a playful video that instantly struck a chord online. Sharing the clip, Lara wrote, “The things you do to humour your progeny!!! Bordering on parent embarrassment abuse!” (Also read: Sameera Reddy's mother-in-law apologises for ‘corporate’ son Akshai Varde who mistook actor for Lara Dutta )

Lara Dutta offered fans a delightful peek into her personal life as she teamed up with her daughter Saira Bhupathi for a cheerful dance reel on social media.

How the internet reacted The video quickly garnered attention online, drawing a wave of likes and warm comments from both fans and celebrities. Industry colleagues like Dia Mirza, Deanne Panday and Kritika Kamra reacted with appreciation, while Shilpa Shetty commented, “Ha ha ha, You still killing it”.

Fans were quick to praise the mother-daughter duo. One user wrote, “She has grown and looks so gorgeous,” while another added, “Saira is beautiful.” Compliments continued with comments like, “Ur daughter is stunning,” and “Omg I thought she was some Brazilian actor until I saw Lara Dutta.”

Many also reflected on how quickly Saira has grown up. One comment read, “She’s grown up so fast and lovely looking too!” while another said, “Where did the time go? I remember when she was so little.”

Some users expressed nostalgia, noting, “How time flies. Millennial fans now see Miss Universe 2000 as a mother to a grown-up daughter.” Another added, “It must feel special when people say she is the daughter of Miss Universe 2000.”

A few playful reactions also came in, with comments like “Dance on your songs once with her,” “Lara’s fangirl forever,” and “Send her to Miss Universe.” One user even joked, “For a second I thought she was Shakira.”

Lara's personal life Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi welcomed their daughter Saira in 2012. Over the years, Lara has often spoken about motherhood as a deeply fulfilling part of her life, with Saira being one of her biggest sources of happiness.

Though she usually keeps her personal life low-key, such glimpses occasionally offer fans a sweet window into her bond with her daughter.