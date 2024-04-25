Lara Dutta on being called 'buddhi and moti' by trolls: 'There are anonymous people behind handles'

Lara Dutta opened up about how she handles hate comments on social media and trolling that celebrities often encounter. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor and Miss Universe 2000 said she she hasn't been immune to trolls even though she 'does not have a massive following' on social media. Also read: Lara Dutta calls PM Modi courageous for speaking on 'Muslim quota' Lara Dutta talks about navigating social media. (File Photo)

Lara Dutta on being trolled

When asked about her reaction to online trolling and negativity, Lara said, "See on a personal level, I think for me, I don't have a massive social media presence. My social media presence....I am there but I am there as much as I want to be. If I am going to be hungry for followers and for comments and for things like that, then I also have to be ready to take everything that comes along with it. So my social media feed is really things that to me are special that I really do want to share with people that are genuinely following me. So, I don't have a massive following but the ones that are there are authentically genuine people that want to be there. And if there are those kinds of people, they are not there to pull you down."

She added, "I think I am blessed. I don't deal with a lot of trolls or nasty comments or things like that. I mean, Of course, people will have...it's their right to have an opinion, you know, and they will say something to you. A lot of people say 'arrey buddhi ho gayi (She has become old)', 'arrey moti ho gayi (She is now fat)'. Is it really going to make a difference in my life? It doesn't. I also know that there are anonymous people behind handles. I don't know what someone like that is going through in their life. So, I can't be judgemental about someone else either. It's fine."

Upcoming work

Lara is busy promoting her web series Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond. She has Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment of the comedy franchise Welcome starring Akshay Kumar as well as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.