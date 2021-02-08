Lisa Haydon enlists her son to announce she's pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch here
- Lisa Haydon has announced in an Instagram video that she is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch the video, featuring her son Zack, here.
Actor Lisa Haydon has announced that she is pregnant with her third child. In an Instagram video on Monday, she got her son, Zack, to reveal that she is expecting a baby girl.
"Coming this June," she captioned her video, in which she said, "So I've actually been meaning to get on here and chat with you all, and to catch you all up with stuff that's been happening lately." She said that the reason she's stayed away from social media is 'laziness'. As she continued speaking, her son entered the frame.
Can you tell everyone what's inside mummy's tummy?" she asked him, and he replied, "A baby sister!" Shibani Dandekar, and many others, congratulated her in the comments section. "Oh my gosh that amazing Lis! congratulations," she wrote.
Besides Zack, who was born in 2017, Lisa and her husband, Dino Lalvani, welcomed another boy, Leo, in 2020. She documented her last two pregnancies extensively on social media, and would often posts pictures updating her over 1.3 million followers about her journey.
Lisa and Dino dated for around a year before tying the knot. Dino's father is Pakistan-born British businessman Gullu Lalvani. They married in an intimate beach wedding in Phuket, Thailand, on October 29, 2016.
Also read: Just a month after delivering her baby, Lisa Haydon turns up in Paris looking like this
Lisa is known for films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3, Queen and Aisha. She is also known for her songs such as Manali Trance, and Alcoholic in the film The Shaukeens.
