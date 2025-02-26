‘Loving bahu, pretty beti’: Dharmendra showers love on Alia Bhatt, prays for Ranbir Kapoor in heartfelt post

Dharmendra and Alia Bhatt worked together in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which released in 2023. The veteran actor, who often takes to his social media to share his thoughts on his family, and the people he has worked with, has now given a special shoutout for Alia. Dharmendra's sweet post for Alia has left fans with a smile. (Also read: Alia Bhatt cheers for Vicky Kaushal over Chhaava success, celebrates Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday with Ranbir Kapoor) Dharmendra and Alia Bhatt during a press conference of their 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.(PTI)

Dharmendra's post for Alia

In his new post on Instagram, Dharmendra posted a picture taken from a press conference of the film back in 2023, and wrote in the caption, “An excellent artist, loving Bahu, Pretty Beti. Always 🙏 pray for RK.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Dharmendra played Ranveer's grandfather in the film. Directed by Karan Johar, the film received positive response from the audience and emerged as a box office success.

Dharmendra is touted to collaborate with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for a family film. He will also be seen in Sridhar Raghavan's war epic Ikkis. It will revolve around the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India's highest military honor, the Param Vir Chakra.

Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Alpha in her kitty.

Alia and Ranbir are often seen together attending public events. The two dated for a few years and got married at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. They also became parents to daughter Raha Kapoor later that year.