Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Loving bahu, pretty beti’: Dharmendra showers love on Alia Bhatt, prays for Ranbir Kapoor in heartfelt post

BySantanu Das
Feb 26, 2025 02:35 PM IST

Dharmendra made an adorable post for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt, and called an ‘excellent artist.’

Dharmendra and Alia Bhatt worked together in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which released in 2023. The veteran actor, who often takes to his social media to share his thoughts on his family, and the people he has worked with, has now given a special shoutout for Alia. Dharmendra's sweet post for Alia has left fans with a smile. (Also read: Alia Bhatt cheers for Vicky Kaushal over Chhaava success, celebrates Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday with Ranbir Kapoor)

Dharmendra and Alia Bhatt during a press conference of their 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.(PTI)
Dharmendra and Alia Bhatt during a press conference of their 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.(PTI)

Dharmendra's post for Alia

In his new post on Instagram, Dharmendra posted a picture taken from a press conference of the film back in 2023, and wrote in the caption, “An excellent artist, loving Bahu, Pretty Beti. Always 🙏 pray for RK.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Dharmendra played Ranveer's grandfather in the film. Directed by Karan Johar, the film received positive response from the audience and emerged as a box office success.

Dharmendra is touted to collaborate with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for a family film. He will also be seen in Sridhar Raghavan's war epic Ikkis. It will revolve around the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India's highest military honor, the Param Vir Chakra.

Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Alpha in her kitty.

Alia and Ranbir are often seen together attending public events. The two dated for a few years and got married at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. They also became parents to daughter Raha Kapoor later that year.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On