‘It’s like wild west suddenly': Maa Behen actors Arunoday Singh and Geetanjali Kulkarni on ₹370 biryani row | Exclusive

Geetanjali said, "In our society, we need to have gender sensitivity. Education has to be there, not just in schools, but also in families and communities. Until and unless we start this early… We just cannot blame each other. I think that is easy. I think education is the key."

Now, Maa Behen actors Geetanjali Kulkarni, who plays the role of the nosy neighbour Gupta Aunty in the film, and Arunoday Singh, who portrays the sweet-hearted cop Maheshwari, spoke to us about the issue. While Geetanjali insisted that education about consent should start at an early age within families, Arunoday shared how it is time for society to take a deep look at itself.

Madhuri Dixit , Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga -starrer Maa Behen has received heaps of praise ever since it premiered on Netflix. The film, in the garb of comedy, delivers a loud and clear message on consent and the misogynistic mindset that runs deep in our society. But ironically, just as the film was being celebrated for its message on consent, the ₹370 biryani row went viral and sparked widespread outrage.

'It is like a wild west suddenly' Arunoday Singh objected to the comments and shared how such behaviour should not be permitted in our society. He said, "I think we have to take a very deep and hard look at ourselves as a society and a country now. Although I agree schooling and the rest of it but there are also has to be somebody watching out for you. Government, society and elders are suppose to not permit certain kind of behaviour. They are supposed to censor certain kind of behaviour. There are supposed to be laws and consequences and I just find that it is like a wild west suddenly. I pray for the future."

'Everything is permitted' Talking about such a mindset, he added, "How are we here now? How is this us? It just boggles my mind, and nobody does anything it is like everything is permitted."

About ₹ 370 biryani row The controversy revolved around web developer Himanshu Jangra, who, while speaking at comedian Pranit More's show, talked about expecting sexual intimacy from a woman he had gone on a date with in return for the ₹370 biryani he bought for her. His comments went viral, resulting in heavy backlash. Following the outrage, he was fired from his job.

Meanwhile, Pranit was also slammed for not reprimanding Himanshu during the show and for laughing at his remarks. He was further criticised for allegedly rewarding him with a cash prize and amplifying the clip on social media. Pranit later deactivated his Instagram account amid the backlash, only to reactivate it later and share a video apology for the comments made during his show.