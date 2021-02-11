Maanayata Dutt pens note for Sanjay Dutt on 13 years of marriage, Trishala Dutt wishes couple
- Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an emotional note for him on their 13th wedding anniversary.
Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt are celebrating 13 years of their marriage on Thursday. After Sanjay shared a romantic message for Maanayata on Instagram, she also wrote a touching note for the actor along with an unseen picture from one of the family functions.
She shared a lovely picture on Instagram which shows them covering their heads with the same dupatta, probably during a Mata ki chowki function. She wrote along with it, "Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other... another year of holding on together......happy anniversary to my best grip in this world #love #grace #positivity #dutts #throwback #beautifullife #thankyougod."
Sanjay had also shared a picture with Maanayata and written, "11.02.2008 Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata_dutt Happy anniversary."
Trishala Dutt, Sanjay's daughter with ex-wife Richa Sharma, wished him and Maanayata a happy anniversary in the comments section of their posts.
Also read: Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary: 'Loved you then. Love you even more now'
Maanayata had stood by Sanjay like a pillar of support during his cancer diagnosis last year. She was stationed in Dubai with kids Shahraan and Iqra during lockdown but had flown down solo to be with him upon learning of his illness.
However, after a few weeks of struggle and several trips to the hospital, Sanjay declared on the occasion of his twins' birthday on October 21 last year that he had 'come out victorious' of the battle. He had shared a note which read, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family."
Sanjay will now be seen in period drama Prithviraj, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2. He was last seen in Torbaaz and Sadak 2, both of which released online.
