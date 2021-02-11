Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary: 'Loved you then. Love you even more now'

Sanjay Dutt has shared a short and sweet message for wife Maanayata Dutt on their 13th wedding anniversary. He also shared a lovely picture with her on the occasion.

Sharing the picture on Instagram along with their wedding date, Sanjay wrote, "11.02.2008 Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata_dutt Happy anniversary." The couple are seen twinning in black in the picture which seems to have been clicked at their residence.





2020 was a difficult year for the couple as Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor has now emerged ‘victorious’ in the battle. He shared the good news in October last year, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family."

Maanayata had also written about the period of struggle in a post. Sharing a picture with Sanjay, she wrote, "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulllife #thankyougod."





Sanjay has his hands full with quite a few coveted projects including KGF Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama Prithviraj, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor.

Sanjay recently returned to the sets of period drama Prithviraj and wrapped the shooting in a quick five-day schedule. "Sanjay is an extremely professional actor and we are delighted to have him in the film. We were all too worried about his health but Sanjay is a fighter and he has shown that nothing can keep him down," director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi said.

