Madhur Bhandarkar feels lucky he got a chance to pay his last respects to Dilip Kumar at hospital: I was numb

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was the first person to reach the hospital as news of actor Dilip Kumar’s death broke out. The news saddened the entire nation, such was the legendary status he had achieved throughout his life and career.

“I had went to the hospital two weeks back also, and met Saira ji (his wife). At that time, I was very happy that he was going back home, and was okay. Today morning I came to know this news, it was heart breaking. He was such a legend. I was the first one to be there, and met Saira ji and the family. I touched his feet again, I was numbed to see him on his last journey. I was very emotional,” he says.

Bhandarkar says he was a great admirer and fan of Kumar since he was a child. “Even in my days as a video cassette delivery boy, I remember watching his films like Mela (1948), Deedaar (1951), Naya Daur. He was a great actor, institution in himself. Generations of film actors have been inspired by him, imitated him,” he says.

The last time he had met the legend was at an awards function some years back. “I touched his feet, he said ‘Madhur you are doing a good job’, that is the only conversation I had with him. He blessed me, kept his hand on my head,” he recalls. Going further down the memory lane, Bhandarkar tells us how the thespian would get out for a drive in the evening every day.

“As a kid, I saw him shooting, and remember him taking drives in the evening at Carter Road, Mumbai. The visuals are very much there in my mind, he would wave his hand at everybody, very graciously, smiling. It was always great to see him,” says the 52-year-old.