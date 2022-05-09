Madhuri Dixit shares rare pic with elder sisters on Instagram, fans say 'never seen them before'

Madhuri Dixit shared a sweet message for her mom Snehlata Dixit on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday. She posted it on Instagram with a rare picture of her two elder sisters and their mom. Madhuri is the youngest of four siblings, with two elder sisters and and one elder brother. Also read: Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene drops her at airport in ₹ 2 crore Porsche; fan says, 'This is called class'

Sharing the picture, Madhuri wrote, “All that I am, all that I will ever be, it’ll be all your reflection Aai. Happy Mothers Day #MothersDay #Mother #MotherLove #Motherhood #Maa.” The photo shows Madhuri and her two sisters Roopa and Bharti in black outfits, posing with their mother, who is in a kurta-salwar.

Fans showered love on Madhuri's post. “Never seen your sisters before,” wrote one. “Mam..you all three sisters looks totally different..may God bless to all the beautiful n careful mothers on this earth," commented another. Another said, “3 reflective images of their great mother.”

During her younger days, Madhuri shared a very close resemblance with one of her sisters. She had once shared a throwback picture of the two of them together from a dance performance. Asking her fans to recognise her, she wrote, “This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy. Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory! P.s. Can you tell us apart?”

Earlier this year, Madhuri had opened up about how she and her siblings were brought up by their mom. She told ETimes, “Even when I was working in films, my mom used to scold me if my room was messed up and things like that. So that's how I was brought up. And that's how I am.”

Madhuri is married to Dr Shriram Nene and the couple have two sons: 19-year-old Arin and 17-year-old Ryan. The actor recently made her OTT debut with the Netflix series, The Fame Game. She played a superstar in the show, which also had guest appearances from several celebrities. Manav Kaul played the role of her husband on the show. She will be seen next in Amazon Prime Video movie

