Madhuri Dixit says she was told to 'sit and look after house', not dance after becoming a mom

Madhuri Dixit in a new interview, talked about how people changed their perception of her after she got married and became a mom. She took a break from Bollywood after welcoming two sons. Talking about it, the actor said that once people told her to sit at home and look after the household after embracing motherhood. However, she says, none of these things bothered her. Also read: Maja Ma review: Madhuri Dixit's movie is the most Ayushmann Khurrana movie without an Ayushmann Khurrana

Madhuri made her Bollywood debut with Abodh in 1984. She got married in 1999 to Shriram Nene. The couple welcomed their first son Arin in 2003 and Ryan in 2005. Later, Madhuri took a hiatus from films and moved to the US where she lived as a housewife for some time. In 2007, she made her comeback with Aaja Nachle and recently starred in Maja Ma, where she played the role of a housewife.

Talking along the lines of Maja Ma, Madhuri told Bollywood Bubble, “These things happen. People have different beliefs. And there are many who say ‘Now you are a mom, why are you dancing? You please sit, look after the house.’ But I feel, we do all of this anyway. Looking after the kids, the house, we do all of this anyway.”

Madhuri also added that people often take housewives for granted despite having their own identities. “People take housewives for granted, that she will do it. This attitude is a deterrent. And why is that? She must do something that is just for herself,” she shared. When further asked if she felt discouraged after starting her family, she quickly refuted and quoted a Marathi saying which meant, “Listen to everyone, but do as you please.” She also added the song Kuch Toh Log Kehenge (people will have something to say) and asserted that nothing as such has bothered her, thanks to her husband, mother and mother-in-law.

Besides films, Madhuri is currently appearing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She is one of the judges of the dance reality show, alongside Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar.

