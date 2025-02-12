Madhuri Dixit's birthday wish for husband Shriram Nene is all about love: ‘To the man who stole my heart’

Actor Madhuri Dixit just gave us major husband goals with her adorable birthday tribute to Shriram Nene! The actor took to social media to shower her husband with love, saying he stole her heart and still hasn't given it back. Also read: Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene on the biggest challenge in their marriage: ‘Searching for anonymity…’ Dr Sriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit got married in 1991.

Madhuri’s special wish

On Wednesday, Madhuri took to her Instagram handle to post a heartwarming video featuring her and Shriram. The video montage features several romantic and candid moments of the couple from their vacation, parties, and get-togethers.

Sharing the clip, Madhuri wrote, “To the man who stole my heart and still hasn’t given it back—happy birthday, my love! Cheers to another year of being an amazing husband, and an even better human. Love you always!.”

She posted the note with song Ishq Hai X Rangrez by Sahzad Ali and Nazia Sultana.

Meanwhile, Shriram also took to Instagram to express his gratitude as he celebrated his birthday. He thanked his followers for sending warm birthday wishes. Sharing a video capturing several moods and moments of his day, Shriram wrote, “Celebrating another spin around the Sun with all of you. Thank you for all the amazing wishes and a great year. We achieved a lot together. Got my health on track and look forward to sharing my learnings with all of you, so we can be together for 100+ years. Here is to all of our happiness, good cheer and prosperity and thank you for all the wishes. With love, Dr. Nene.”

About the couple

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. Taking a break from acting work, Madhuri relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son, Arin, was born in 2003, and their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005. She returned to work with Aaja Nachle in 2007.

She was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma among others round out the cast. It was produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. Released on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 quickly became a major hit.