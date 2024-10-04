When 19-year-old Rashmika Mandanna struggled with lines; danced to Aaja Nachle in first audition tape. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna was young when she debuted on-screen with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. A video of 19-year-old Rashmika auditioning for a film role before her debut has surfaced online. Fans have been re-sharing the video, thrilled to have gotten a glimpse of her life before fame. (Also Read: Kubera: Rashmika Mandanna digs up a suitcase of cash in her first look from Sekhar Kammula's film. Watch) A screengrab from Rashmika Mandanna's first audition tape for a Kannada film.

Rashmika Mandanna’s audition tape

Rashmika’s audition tape, which is being shared online, shows her in two different looks. Initially dressed in red, she changes into a floral kurta. She says, “Hi, I am Rashmika. Age is 19. Height is 5’5. I am studying BA second year and this is the first time auditioning for something.”

She’s asked to speak in Kannada by someone off-camera and she does. After trying to speak some lines in Kannada, she frustratedly says, “I’m not getting it, I can’t do it.” She seems a little more confident in the second half of the video with her lines, even dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s Aaja Nachle.

Rashmika’s career on the rise

After winning Fresh Face in 2014 while in college, Rashmika was encouraged to venture into acting. After her on-screen debut in 2016, the actor got engaged to her co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017. She acted in Anjani Putra and Chamak in the same year. In 2018, they called off their engagement due to incompatibility. 2018 is also the year Rashmika debuted in Telugu cinema with Chalo and there was no looking back after.

She rose to fame with Geetha Govindam and acted in films like Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sita Ramam and Pushpa: The Rise through the years. She also ventured into Tamil with the 2021 film Sulthan and Hindi with the 2022 film Goodbye. Rashmika has numerous projects lined up in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi now. She will soon be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, Kubera, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, Chhaava and Sikandar.