Mahesh Bhatt calls granddaughter Raha ‘a drop of divinity’, reveals how she changed his perspective on life and family

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has opened up about the joy of being a grandfather to Raha Kapoor, daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interaction, the veteran director reflected on how Raha’s arrival brought a deeply emotional and almost spiritual shift in his life. Mahesh Bhatt celebrated the arrival of his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, describing it as a spiritual experience. (Instagram)

He shared that he was still taking in Alia’s incredible journey when his granddaughter came into their lives, changing everything in an instant. “Raha came into our lives like a drop of divinity. I had barely absorbed the astonishing journey of Alia Bhatt becoming what she has… and then this child arrives,. Just the thought of her brings a smile into every pore of my being. Her vitality is fierce,” he told E-Times. (Also read: Mahesh Bhatt says ‘some artists step away from noise’ after Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing )

How becoming a grandfather changed Mahesh Bhatt’s perspective on life Mahesh spoke about how becoming a grandfather has given him a fresh way of looking at life. Watching his daughter now as a parent and seeing Raha grow up has made him reflect on the passage of time and the continuity of generations.

Describing her presence, he said, “She gives you a sense of time. You stand at a vantage point and watch the stream—your daughter, her child—and suddenly you see the continuity of life that has flowed for millennia and will continue long after you are gone. And yet, I know I am no different from any other grandfather. Each one, in that moment, rediscovers life. To simply speak to her... that is enough for a day.”

What Mahesh reveals about his bond with Raha Mahesh also recalled a candid family moment that highlighted his bond with both Raha and Alia. During one of Raha’s visits, he noticed that most family members were speaking to her in English, while he chose to speak in Hindi. This led to a playful exchange with Alia, who initially joked, “That will be your only contribution to her life,” before quickly correcting herself.

All about Raha's family Raha is the daughter of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Her father comes from the illustrious Kapoor family. He is the son of actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, and the grandson of the great actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Alia, meanwhile, is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his second wife, actor Soni Razdan.

Alia and Ranbir married in April 2022 at their home in Mumbai. Raha, their only child, was born later that year.