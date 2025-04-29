Mahesh Bhatt says Parveen Babi was married, her husband moved to Pakistan: 'I got to know when we were in relationship'

Actor Parveen Babi was a hugely popular movie star in the Hindi film industry during the 70s and 80s. However, her personal life was filled with misery as she battled mental illness. She was once in a relationship with director-producer Mahesh Bhatt while he was married to Kiran Bhatt. In an interview, Mahesh opened up about his affair with Parveen and also revealed that she was once married, and he only came to know about it much later in their relationship. Mahesh Bhatt opened up about his three-year-long relationship with Parveen Babi in a new interview.

Mahesh talks about how he got to know about Parveen's marriage

In an interview with BBC News Hindi, Mahesh said, "About her getting married, I got to know about it later when we were already in a relationship. When her mother would visit from Junagadh, she would discuss this sometimes, by then we were in a relationship. I was living with her. So then it was discussed that she had been married once, and then the man moved to Pakistan."

Mahesh discussed that many years later, when he visited Pakistan for Kara film festival, he was told that there was a man (Parveen's husband) who wanted to meet him. “I was told that someone wants to meet you, but I couldn’t meet him. I never said I don’t want to meet him, but it somehow did not work out. I was thinking, why would he want to see me? I was never a person who shut my door to anyone,” he said.

About Mahesh and Parveen's relationship

Parveen Babi was at the peak of her career when she met Mahesh Bhatt in 1977. Mahesh was married to Kiran Bhatt then, while Parveen was fresh out of her break-up from Kabir Bedi. The couple went on to be in a relationship which lasted three years. Parveen was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in 2005. She was 55.