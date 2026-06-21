Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 10: Imtiaz Ali film sees solid jump after extra demand, collects ₹24 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 10: Imtiaz Ali's film has proved that a solid word of mouth can do wonders! The romantic drama, starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah, opened to lacklustre numbers last Friday but positive reviews and a superb response on social media has turned the tables for the film steadily! The film has been running to houseful shows and surged with extra shows due to high demand. Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 10: The romantic drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office update The latest update from Sacnilk states that Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected ₹5.75 crore on its second Sunday. It is the highest single-day haul for the film, even greater than its first Sunday, which stood at ₹2.50 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹29.00 crore and the total India net collections to ₹24.25 crore so far.

What is surprising is how Main Vaapas Aaunga has grown despite facing stiff competition at the box office. Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, opened in theatres this week and is performing quite well. Despite that, more screenings of Main Vaapas Aaunga are being held across several markets to meet growing demand. It registered a 130% jump on its second Saturday, compared with Friday's earnings. Sunday saw 32.2% growth in comparison to Saturday.

About the surge in box office The film's distributors and exhibitors said the response to the movie has strengthened considerably over the past week. Gautam Dutta, CEO-Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Limited, said the film's performance reflected sustained audience interest.

“What we're tracking closely with Main Vaapas Aaunga is the shape of its trajectory, not just the topline box office number. The film has grown steadily through the week, which is exactly the kind of trend exhibitors like to see, as it reflects genuine and sustained audience interest rather than a front-loaded opening. That's a rare and encouraging sign, indicating that the film's momentum is being driven by strong word-of-mouth around Imtiaz Ali's storytelling, Naseeruddin Shah's powerful performance, and AR Rahman's memorable score, rather than promotional hype,” Dutta said in a statement.

The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The film tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn.