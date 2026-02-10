Makers decide to retitle Manoj Bajpayee starrer Ghooskhor Pandat amid row, Netflix tells Delhi High Court

Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the producers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Ghooskhor Pandat have taken a “conscious decision” to change the film’s title in response to concerns raised over its wording that allegedly defames the Brahmin community. The streaming platform said the new title would better reflect the project's narrative and intent. Ghooskhor Pandat stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Petition filed to seek a stay on film's release The submission was made in response to a petition filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, who had sought a stay on the film’s release, alleging that its title and promotional content are defamatory and communally sensitive. Protests have erupted in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with members of Brahmin organisations demanding a ban and accusing the project of targeting a particular community. In Uttar Pradesh, an FIR has been registered, and effigies of the filmmakers and actor Manoj Bajpayee have been burnt at several locations.

What's the row about? Speaking to the press on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak strongly criticised the film industry over the issue. He said the manner in which Indian culture, and particularly the Brahmin community, was being targeted was “highly reprehensible” and asserted that such films should not be released to the public. He added that words used in the film’s title should not be associated with a community that has made significant contributions to the nation.

The row centres on the use of the word ‘Ghooskhor’ (one who accepts bribes) alongside ‘Pandat’, a term commonly associated with Brahmin Hindu priests.

Responding to the backlash, Manoj, who plays the lead in the film, addressed the issue on social media, acknowledging public concerns. He said that he respects the sentiments of those who felt hurt, and added that the series was never meant to target any community. In a post on his official X handle, Manoj wrote, "When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen," he wrote, adding that his role focused on portraying “a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation.”

Director Neeraj Pandey also issued a clarification, stressing that the series is entirely fictional and that the term in question refers only to a fictional character, not any caste or religious group. The makers have also maintained that promotional material was withdrawn voluntarily, even before any official directive. The BJP stated that the film's promotional material was taken down by Netflix upon Centre's directive following the backlash.