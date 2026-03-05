Makers of Toxic reached out to team of Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai about clash: 'All handled cordially'

On Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming pan-India film, Toxic, took everyone by surprise when they announced the postponement of the film’s release from March 19 to June 4. The makers said the reason was ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which made conditions for the film’s release there unfavourable. Due to the postponement, Toxic, which stars Yash in the lead, managed to avoid a heavy-duty clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. However, the film will now clash with Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai. Makers of Toxic say they handled the news of the clash transparently. Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai and Toxic are both releasing on 4 June.

Toxic to now clash with Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai is a romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film had announced its release on June 4, 2026 a few months ago. Now, with Toxic releasing on the same date, it faces an unsavoury clash with a big action film that is likely to eat into its business. Naturally, the makers are not happy.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “If a film has already locked a release slot and another filmmaker plans to come on the same day, it’s customary to inform the makers who had taken the date first. In this case, that didn’t happen. Varun Dhawan, director David Dhawan and producer Ramesh Taurani learned that Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups was arriving in the same week as their film only after actor Yash posted the news on social media.”

The publication quoted Ramesh Taurani, the film’s producer, as saying that nothing is decided as of now.

Toxic makers say everything was transparent However, the makers of Toxic claim that they informed Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s team of their intention to move the release to that date in advance. A spokeseperson from KVN Productions states, “When the owner of KVN, Mr Venkat, realised the dates were overlapping, he personally reached out to the makers of Varun’s film, Mr Ramesh Taurani, to avoid any unnecessary friction. Anil Thadani facilitated the conversation, as Toxic makers were clear that they didn’t want the other project to face the kind of uncertainty his film had earlier encountered. The discussion happened well before the official announcement of the new release date, so both teams were completely aware that a clash was on the horizon. It was all handled transparently and cordially.”

As things stand, both films are slated to release on June 4. Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is a revenge drama with Yash in multiple roles. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.