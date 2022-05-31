Malaika Arora dances to Jiggle Jiggle, fans call her desi Kim Kardashian. Watch

Malaika Arora put her own twist to the My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle dance challenge on Instagram. The reality TV judge, who often posts videos of her nailing different social media challenges, on Monday posted a video of her doing the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ routine like a pro. She was joined by her team in doing the dance challenge. Read more: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora show how to make a grand entrance. See inside pics from Karan Johar's bash

In the clip, Malaika is wearing a shimmery skirt and top outfit as she dances with a poker face. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Felt cute, shot it, won’t delete it. #trendingreels #moneydontjigglejiggle." Malaika danced to the trending song made on Louis Theroux's rap lyrics. She took centre stage, while two members of her team danced in the background. Malaika tried to keep a straight face, while attempting the viral choreography.

Earlier in May, actor Madhuri Dixit, too, joined the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ trend on Instagram, and pulled off the signature steps of the routine. In her video caption, she wrote, “Jiggle wiggle dribble.”

While Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora and actor Nargis Fakhri poked fun at her expressions by leaving several ‘laughing emojis’ on her post, fans loved that Malaika joined the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ trend. Her video gained almost two lakh Instagram ‘likes’ in less than 24 hours. The comment section on her post buzzed with words like ‘cute’ and ‘beautiful’. One impressed fan called Malaika ‘Barbie doll’. Another one wrote, “Nailed it gurl.” One Instagram user even compared Malika to reality TV star Kim Kardashian. “So cute... mam you kinda look like Kim Kardashian,” he wrote.

Malaika Arora is a former VJ, who is known for her dancing skills and stylish looks. She is also known for her stints in various reality TV shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and India’s Got Talent, among others. Meanwhile, rumours of Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor’s wedding have been swirling ever since Arjun opened up about being in a relationship with Malaika, earlier in April 2019.

