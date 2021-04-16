IND USA
Malaika Arora has reacted to huge crowds that have gathered for the Kumbh Mela.
Malaika Arora has reacted to huge crowds that have gathered for the Kumbh Mela.
bollywood

Malaika Arora reacts to crowds during Kumbh Mela: 'It's a pandemic but this is shocking'

  • Malaika Arora expressed her shock to see huge crowds at the Kumbh Mela during a raging pandemic. See here reaction here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 05:12 PM IST

Actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the ongoing Kumbh Mela and reacted to crowds that have gathered there. She expressed her dismay.

Sharing a picture, she wrote: "It's a pandemic but this... #shockingggg." The picture showed huge crowds on a narrow road. Many other celebrities have also expressed their disappointment.

Malaika Arora shared this picture of the Kumbh Mela to express her view.
Malaika Arora shared this picture of the Kumbh Mela to express her view.

TV actor Karan Wahi took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture of one of Shahi Snaan and mentioned how over 1,700 tested positive for Covid-19 in five days. Soni Radzan too shared a news story and wrote on Twitter: "Guess where all the tests are and no wonder we don’t have any .... ‘Nearly 1,300 test Covid positive at Kumbh in 5 days, 14 lakh take part in 3rd shahi snan’. Ram Gopal Varma also took a dig at the authorities for conducting the mela amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaika had recently shared her picture at home, busy with her phone and said how we should be ready to work from home again. Mumbai came under a lockdown soon after.

Some days ago she had shared a picture of hers showing off an engagement ring on her finger. However, it was only a promotional picture for a jewellery brand.

Malaika has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years now. She had made relationship Instagram official in 2019, while wishing Arjun on his birthday.

Also read: When Neha Kakkar fell on stage while dancing with Aditya Narayan. Watch video

She was previously married to Arbaaz Khan for many years and has a son named Arhaan with him. Speaking to Kareena Kapoor on her show What Women Want, Malaika revealed why Arbaaz and she ended their marriage. “We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us.”


