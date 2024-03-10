Malaika Arora says a person wrote she could afford expensive outfit because of ‘fat alimony’

Actor and television personality Malaika Arora has spoken about an article on her which said that she could wear expensive outfits because of "fat alimony". In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika shared that the network a person creates, or their hard work, goes down the drain because of such remarks. Malaika parted ways with her husband, Arbaaz Khan, after nearly 20 years of marriage. (Also Read | Farah Khan asks Malaika Arora if she will marry again, days after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding) Malaika Arora spoke about her personal life in a new interview.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Marrying early, divorce decision

Malaika said she grew up in a household where she was asked to enjoy her life. She revealed it was her decision to marry in her early 20s. Malaika also added that no one forced her, but she thought she needed to do it then because it was "the best option I had at that moment". She also admitted that after being married, she realised it wasn't what she wanted. However, she was “questioned and ridiculed” for her decision.

Why she decided to divorce

Malaika said, “The time when I got divorced, I don’t think there were too many women in the industry who had decided to get divorced and move on. Everybody said, 'Suddenly she decided that she wants to divorce'. But no, I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I needed to feel okay within if I had to move on, make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that’s what I did."

Expensive outfits were linked to fat alimony

She recalled, “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is, and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony,’ and I was aghast. I was in shock. Whatever you have done in life, whatever level, it makes no difference. Because at the end of the day you can be whatever you are because you got alimony. There is no value of your value and network, it's all gone down the drain because some ridiculous jerk somewhere says I'm living off some fictitious alimony."

About Malaika's life

Malaika and Arbaaz died the knot in 1998. They got divorced in 2017. They are parents to a son named Arhaan Khan. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. They have been together for a long time. Arbaaz married makeup artist Sshura Khan following a nikkah ceremony around Christmas last year. Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly met on the sets of Patna Shukla.

