Malaika Arora wishes her ‘sunshine’ Arjun Kapoor on his 38th birthday, calls him shopaholic and handsome

Malaika wishes Arjun

Malaika, whose video of dancing on her iconic number Chaiyya Chaiyya at Arjun's birthday bash is going viral, took to Instagram during the day to wish her boyfriend. She posted a carousel with five solo pictures of Arjun and captioned the post as, “Happy birthday my sunshine, my thinker, my goofy, my shopaholic, my handsome.”

Kapoor family wishes Arjun

Besides Malika, Arjun's uncle Anil Kapoor wished the actor on social media too. Hilariously, in signature Anil Kapoor fashion, he called Arjun his “chachu.” He wrote along with a picture of Arjun in an intense boxing avatar, “Happy Birthday my dear Chachu!! You are as effortlessly humorous as you are cool and talented …wish you all the love, success, and happiness in the world. Keep shining, @arjunk26!!! Love you!”

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi also wished him on social media. Anshula posted a picture with her brother and wrote, “Happy birthday to my whole world … Love you to infinity @arjunkapoor My wish for you is that may happiness always surround you (even if that means countless Farfetch orders), and may you always feel a forcefield of love around you. May this year give you everything that your heart desires, and then some.”

Anshula posted another picture on her Instagram Stories in which she's seen in a yellow dress whereas Arjun is wearing a white T-shirt and black shirt with buttons open.

Janhvi posted the recent AI-generated picture of Arjun on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Arjun bhaiya. My big brother and I feel like everyone's big brother on most days. I love you. I hope this year your very special heart is protected and healed. I hope your dreams are realised and the fruits of your labor fructified. You deserve only the best of everything because that's what you give everyone in your life.”

Khushi also posted a picture with Anshula and Arjun on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday @arjunkapoor Love you.”

