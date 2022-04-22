Malaika Arora says woman dating younger man is treated as sacrilege, important for women to 'have a life' after divorce

Malaika Arora, who split with Arbaaz Khan in 2016, recently spoke about the importance of a woman moving on with her life after going through a break-up or a divorce. Malaika, who had been trolled when she started dating Arjun Kapoor due to their age gap, also opened up about how a woman dating a younger man is often treated as sacrilege. Also Read| Malaika Arora reveals car accident has left her with trauma: 'There was too much blood'

Malaika, 48, and Arjun, 36, have been dating for several years now. After keeping it under wraps for a long time, they made it official in 2019 when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun on Instagram. Malaika recently said that there are double standards for men and women when they date someone younger than them and called it a misogynist approach.

Malaika told Hello Magazine, "It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce... There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man."

The actor also said that she is a 'strong woman and a work in progress,' and works on herself to ensure that she is 'stronger, fitter and happier every day.' She added, "I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent."

Malaika had previously told HT that she was scared of being in a relationship again after her relationship with Arbaaz Khan ended. She said in an interview in 2019, "When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!"

Malaika and Arbaaz, who got married in 1998, separated in 2016 after 18 years of marriage and finalised their divorce in 2017. They are parents to a 19-year-old son Arhaan.

