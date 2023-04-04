Malaika Arora shows glamorous dance moves in Guru Randhawa's new song Tera Ki Khayal. Watch

Malaika Arora is back with a new song Tera Ki Khayal by Guru Randhawa. The singer has also featured in the song, which shows Malaika displaying her glamorous avatar and dance moves in various costumes. The yoga enthusiast and reality show judge is seen in a black cut-out bodysuit and boots in the first half and a shimmery silver dress and a golden costume in later parts of the video. Also read: Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor stun everyone at NMACC day 2 event. See photos Malaika Arora in a still from Tera Ki Khayal.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Let’s glam it up with Tera Ki Khayal from Man Of The Moon. Song out now, tune in.” Guru has also featured alongside Malaika in some portions and has also sung, and written the song along with Royal Maan. It is composed by Sanjoy with video direction by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Malaika is known for her hit dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Pandey Ji Seeti. She once said in an interview that she never felt ‘objectified’ due to her portrayal in the songs. She told Namrata Zakaria on her Tell Me How You Did It podcast, “I felt that I could just be on screen, as this woman and this object of desire. For me, it was very liberating. I never looked at it as, ‘Oh my God, you’re being objectified’. For me, it felt like I was in control. I’m anyway one of those women, I like being in control, I like being the master of my own destiny. I don’t like being told what to, how to, where to. It felt amazing.”

Malaika keeps busy with her yoga studio when she is not playing a judge on a talent hunt or dance reality shows. Last year, Malaika made her OTT debut with her own reality series, Moving in With Malaika, which showed her talking about various aspects of her life from her divorce with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, co-paring song Arhaan Khan and being trolled for dating Arjun Kapoor.

