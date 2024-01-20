Malaika Arora stuns in white as she steps out with Arjun Kapoor after long

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together on a date in Mumbai on Friday. The couple stepped out together after long though they had attended a wedding together some days ago. Also read: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora: All’s well in their paradise Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted on Friday. (Viral Bhayani)

For the date night, while Malaika wore a white outfit and paired it with a matching blazer, Arjun Kapoor complemented her in black. The two were spotted in their car.

Malaika-Arjun breakup rumours

Malaika is currently a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She and Arjun had not posted any posts for each other on Instagram and had taken vacations with their respective siblings which led to their breakup rumours few weeks back. It was alleged that one of them wasn't ready to commit by tying the knot.

But a source confirmed to Hindustan Times earlier this month that they were not true. The source had told HT, “When people see that they are posting some solo stuff, they come to the conjecture that they have parted ways. Malaika went on a vacation with her sister, Amrita, and people assumed that they had split. How absurd is it? They are going strong. The claims that they had commitment issues are also baseless. They have been together for so long, why would they have commitment trouble all of a sudden. They are committed to each other, and have no issue in this regard."

Malaika on marriage

Malaika and Arjun are yet to decide on tying the knot. Talking about the same, Malaika had told Brides Today in an interview last year, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

