‘Mama is just acting, okay’: Pregnant Kiara Advani would talk to her unborn daughter between shots in vanity van

Kiara Advani is a new mom and recently revealed the name of her and husband Sidharth Malhotra's baby daughter, Saraayah. Now, in an interview with Vogue, she has revealed how she worked through seven months of her pregnancy. Kiara Advani spoke about a beautiful connection she made with her daughter before she was even born.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She said that during the shoots, only her director and producer knew about her pregnancy. After emotional scenes, she would go to the small bathroom of her vanity van and reassure her baby, all is well. She would caress her belly and say, “Mama is only acting, okay? This isn’t real.”

Kiara is thoroughly enjoying motherhood. She also said in the interview, “When I’m with Saraayah, I’m really with her. When I bathe her, I notice everything—her eyelashes, her tiny fingers, her giggles. These micro-moments feel so precious.”

Kiara and Sidharth have not revealed the face of their baby.

What's next for Kiara?

Kiara will be seen next in Toxic with Yash and in Don reboot with Ranveer Singh. penned a note on Monday describing her role in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, as nothing short of transformative.

Headlined by Yash, the film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar’s Dice, it is produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Advani, who essays the role of Nadia in the film, shared a note on her Instagram story.

The 34-year-old actor said it has been the toughest role, and required months of hardwork.

"A role that demanded more from me - physically, mentally, emotionally and felt nothing short of transformative. My toughest one yet. Months of hard work. One fearless leap," she wrote.

The makers also released the first look poster of the actor on Sunday. In her note, Advani said she is grateful for the response on it. "To see this first look receive so much love means everything. Grateful beyond words," she added.

Toxic is also the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada languages. The Kannada movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of the KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) in the superhit franchise.

Advani's later work is War 2, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and featured the actor alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

It was a sequel to War, which released in 2019.