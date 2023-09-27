Parineeti Chopra paid tribute to her grandma on wedding day by adding this to her lehenga

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has revealed that actor Parineeti Chopra wanted the keychain belonging to her maternal grandmother on her wedding outfit. He shared that several other elements which were significant to Parineeti and her husband-politician Raghav Chadha were also added to her lehenga. These included elements symbolising 'London, music, Khanda Sahib and more'. (Also Read | Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding had no-gift policy; only ₹11 milni was allowed: Report) Parineeti Chopra and Manish Malhotra laugh in a candid photo on her wedding day.

Manish shares pics from Parineti's wedding day

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Manish shared several pictures featuring Parineeti and also her wedding outfit. The first candid picture featured Manish Malhotra and Parineeti as they laughed looking at each other. The other pictures gave a closer glimpse of the elements added to her lehenga. They included a miniature London double-decker bus, a miniature London Eye, the letters 'P' and 'R', a gramophone, red, a telephone booth and religious symbols among others.

Manish talks about Parineeti's special lehenga

Sharing the photos he wrote, "Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with @parineetichopra (two hearts emoji), who mentioned adding her Nani (grandmother)'s challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house."

He also wrote, "For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that's when I knew we had to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more. It was not just an accessory... but a piece of her that Parineeti would have on her special day. #parineetichopra #love." Reacting to the post, Parineeti wrote, "I love you M. There is no one like you (two heart emoji)."

About Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, outfits

Parineeti on Sunday tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. On Monday, they posted first photographs as newlyweds on Instagram. The caption read, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

For her wedding, the bride opted for an embellished ivory lehenga paired with a customised veil. It had her husband's first name 'Raghav', embroidered in Hindi in golden colour. She completed her look with precious stone jewellery and minimal make-up and mehendi. Dressed in an ivory sherwani and saafa, Raghav coordinated his look with Parineeti. The couple got engaged in May this year in Delhi in a private ceremony.

