Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter account hacked: 'Don't engage with anything coming from my profile until the issue is resolved'

Manoj Bajpayee has shared a note on Instagram Stories to inform fans that his Twitter account has been hacked. He also urged everyone to avoid any interaction with the account. (Also read: Fans may not but Manoj Bajpayee gives his blessings to Kudi Meri remix. Watch)

Manoj wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday morning, “My Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with anything coming from my profile today until the issue is resolved. Working towards a resolution. Will keep you posted.”

No unusual activity could be seen on his Twitter profile, yet. The visible posts are from Thursday and are about his work. One of them is a retweet of a post asking fans to watch his film Satyamev Jayate 2 with John Abraham, while another one talks about the cold weather in Delhi. Retweets of fans praising his previous work are also there on his timeline from Thursday.

Manoj awaits the world premiere of his next film, Joram, at the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam. The film gestivasl is set to be held later this month. Directed by Devashish Makhija, Joram is a survival-thriller about a displaced indigenous man and also stars Zeeshan Ayyub. Tannishtha Chatterjee, Smita Tambe, Megha Mathur and Rajshri Deshpande also feature in the film.

Last month, Manoj completed the shoot of Apoorv Singh Karki's untitled courtroom drama. Best known for popular web shows Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd and Flames, Apoorva makes his feature directorial debut with the film.

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee made his debut in a music video, where he featured in a remake of the popular song from his famous movie Satya - Sapne Mein Milti Hai. Titled Kudi Meri, the new song featured him along side Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Last year, Manoj lost his mother in December. He later wrote a tribute for her. “A tribute to an IRON LADY, my Mother! That’s what I call her! A Mother of six children and wife to the most gentleman farmer! She protected her family from all the evil eyes and intentions of this unforgiving world and supported her husband in fulfilling every child’s needs while sacrificing her own dreams. She was an alpha woman who ruled her world with an unflinching eye! Wish I could go back in time to see my mother grow into the amazing strong-headed individual that she was,” Manoj wrote on Instagram.

