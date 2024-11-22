Panaji, Actor Manoj Bajpayee says he had a knee injury while shooting for crime drama "Despatch", directed by Kanu Behl. Manoj Bajpayee says he injured his knee while shooting for 'Despatch'

The Hindi film, which features Bajpayee as an investigative journalist working round the clock to uncover a big financial scam, had its premiere at the International Film Festival of India on Thursday night.

"This film explores both the inside and outside worlds of a journalist. In trying to navigate these two worlds, my feet sometimes went here and there and in all that, my knee got injured. It's still healing," the actor told PTI at the press conference.

"From America to Japan, I've researched and tried looking for solutions everywhere," he quipped.

Behl and Ishani Banerjee co-wrote the script of "Despatch", which also stars Shahana Goseami and Arrchita Agarwaal.

The film, inspired by real events, will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 13.

"This was a very unique and real script... This film was helpful for me for growing as an actor and making friends with Kanu, Shahana and Arrchita," Bajpayee said.

The team started working on the movie as Mumbai was grappling with the pandemic.

"The way he and Ishani had written the script, no location was being repeated. It was a different kind of production challenge. All of us were infected during the Delta wave of Covid. Then we came back to start the shooting. We cleared all those obstacles to come here and we are releasing the film on December 13," the actor added.

Behl, known for films such as "Titli" and "Agra", said he doesn't view cinema as a medium to spread a message.

"I'm an insignificant man, I don't have any message to impart to anyone. I don't think the film is trying to give any message to anyone. It's not a film job to stand on a pedestal and tell you what life or world is all about," the director said.

"We all have our personal experiences. When you pick a story to tell with courage and honesty, it automatically tells you where it's going. And about hope or despair, I don't think there's an end to it as there's no end to our life," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.