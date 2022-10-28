Manoj Bajpayee says pics from Gali Guleiyan sets sends shivers down his spine: 'My Everest as an actor'

Manoj Bajpayee has delivered several pathbreaking performances in his almost 28 years of film career. The actor has now shared a glimpse of his character from his film, Gali Guleiyan. He sports a dishevelled look in the pictures from the sets and seems to have almost lost in the crowd. It is a psychological drama film that will release on Amazon Prime Video. Also read: Manoj Bajpayee says nobody talks about content, performances in films: 'Sab ₹1000 cr, ₹300 cr mein phase hai'

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Manoj wrote, "On-set pictures taken by the team during the shoot of Gali Guleiyan! Looking back at these pictures sends shivers down my spine. This role was my Everest as an actor. I will soon share more about what transpired on sets ad I may have a surprise for you tomorrow. #GaliGuleiyan #GaliGuleiyanOnPrime."

Manoj Bajpayee on sets of Gali Guleiyan.

Manoj Bajpayee on sets of the film, Gali Guleiyan.

Actor Danish Husain commented on the post, “And what a performance it was! Jaw dropping!” A fan wrote, “It means a masterpiece is coming soon.” Another wrote, "You are a brilliant actor... lots of gems got hidden... for long... wish you good luck waiting for #galiguleiyan." A fan also called him "Baap of all actors." A fan also said, “Manoj sir khus jate ho kirdar mein (you immerse yourself in the character).”

Manoj had made the announcement about the film's release on Monday. He tweeted, "I couldn't have thought of a better day than today to share that our film Gali Gulieyan is releasing on an OTT, coming soon on Amazon Prime. One of the most challenging roles I have ever played."

Directed and produced by Dipesh Jain, the film is about a man (Manoj Bajpayee) trapped within the walls and alleys of Old Delhi and his own mind, who attempts to break free to find a human connection. Titled In The Shadows in English, Gali Guleiyan premiered at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in 2017 and was also screened at the MAMI Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Atlanta Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival.

The film went almost unnoticed during its release in theatres on September 7, 2018. It also stars Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles.

