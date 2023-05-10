The Kerala Story: ‘I promise those who are silent, will speak tomorrow’ says Manu Rishi Chadha

Among those from the film industry, only a few like Kangana Ranaut, Shabana Azmi and Khushbu Sundar have spoken against those demanding a ban on the controversial film, The Kerala Story. The film claims to be based on true stories of forced conversion of Hindu girls to Islam and them joining ISIS. Now, actor Manu Rishi Chadha, who recently saw the release of the film U-Turn and the web series United Kachche, has said that those who are yet to speak up against the ban may speak up sooner or later. Also read: Kangana Ranaut agrees with Shabana Azmi on her opinion on The Kerala Story Manu Rishi Chadha has spoken about demand for ban on The Kerala Story.

A section of politicians especially those in opposition are demanding a ban on the film while calling it a ‘conspiracy’. On the other hand, some have gone ahead to declare the film tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Speaking about the film, Manu Rishi said, the right to expression should not be banned nor should the right to oppose the film.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Manu was asked about his reaction to the frequent demand for ban on films like Laal Singh Chadha and now The Kerala Story. He said, “Answering this as a human, an artform should not be banned. The freedom of expression should not be banned, there should be acceptance among the audience and the industry people for working on it. Its not necessary that I since I am not like this, I should not do this. We play characters which are very different from us.”

"Everyone wants importance, when someone is standing with a placard demanding a ban, they get some importance for a minute or two. But do we know these faces or are they bots or artificial users on social media. Are these bans effective? Have we stopped making films like these? Even our big leaders are saying that stop this drama. Slowly they (politicians) will understand that they are powerful and should talk about important issues; no one cares about listening to ‘ban’. Pathaan is the biggest example. When something like this has no significance, why should we talk about it at all. Why to give importance to the person demanding a ban! Somethings are made as per the censor board and some are made to revolt. We should have all such rights and this is called freedom of speech. If someone is trying to stop us, we should keep fighting. Ya to hum dar jayenge ya mar jayenge. Lekin hum bolte rahenge. Hum nahi bolenge to humare baad wale bolenge (either we will be scared or we will die but we will continue to speak up. If we don't speak up, our next generation will). Those who are asking for ban today, a day will come when they will ask not to ban it. We are all connected with each other, we should respect their anger as well. They are using their freedom of expression. Those who are demanding ban, let them do it. We will not let these bots overpower us. This is not something new, some always raise noise against the king in every era."

On being asked if its fair for the majority of the film industry to remain silent on the issue, he said, “I am talking about it. Those who are not, that's their will. Those who are quiet doesn't mean they will not speak up tomorrow. Because if the defination of ban widens, the entire industry will speak up, all from the cameraman to the film editor, everyone will speak up. I promise those who are quiet will speak up against it tomorrow.”

In his question to those demanding a ban on The Kerala Story, he asked, “Its just a mentality that you ask for ban on something for a minute of fame. Do you do that in life as well? When you go for grocery shopping and see some rotten vegetables, do you ask the seller to ban it? If someone asks for a ban on Shah Rukh Khan film, they might get importance. But if someone asks for ban on my film, they won't get any importance. Was Pathaan actually banned? Shah Rukh Khan is yours, you are the one who is dying to get a picture clicked with him. Those who love cinema will always love it. If you don't like cinema, the smell of popcorn, the desire to hold your girlfriend's hand in the corner seat will bring you here. You are used to watching stories on the silver screen and OTT, you can't ban that habit. You can ban an ideology but not a medium.”

“A luxury car met with an accident and a cricketer was seriously injured. You did not ask for a ban on that car. What is your moral responsibility? Neither you try to get the potholes fixed nor you report about an open sewer. I think there is a software which creates this noise and then some people are influenced by it and go on to do the same,” he added.

Earlier, Shabana Azmi tweeted that those who want a ban on The Kerala Story “are as wrong as those” who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaadha. Kangana agreed with her on The Kerala Story.