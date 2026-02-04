Mardaani 3 box office collection day 6: Rani Mukerji's film inches closer to ₹25 crore in India

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 6: The Rani Mukerji-starrer has been doing decent business in India. According to Sacnilk.com, Mardaani 3 earned nearly ₹25 crore in India so far. Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. Mardaani 3 box office collection day 6: Rani Mukerji in a still from the film.

Mardaani 3 domestic box office collection On day 1, the film earned ₹4 crore, on day 2, it collected ₹6.25 crore and on day 3, the film minted ₹7.25 crore. On day 4, Mardaani 3 earned ₹2.25 crore and on day 5, ₹2.60 crore. On day 6, the film collected ₹2 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹24.35 crore nett.

About Mardaani 3 The film has been directed by Abhiraj Minwala and written by Aayush Gupta. Mardaani 3, which released in theatres on Friday, is produced by Aditya Chopra. The plot follows Rani's character, SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing over the past three months. The first film, Mardaani, released in 2014, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mardaani 2 was helmed by Gopi Puthran.

Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling. While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the third instalment dives into yet another dark and urgent social issue, reinforcing the series' reputation for impactful, issue-driven cinema.

What Rani recently said about the film Rani, in a statement earlier this week, said that cinema not only entertains but also has the power to speak to people's conscience. “This film belongs to every viewer who believes that cinema can do more than entertain... it can maybe speak to our conscience. If Mardaani 3 has moved you, disturbed you, or made you think - then it has done its job. Discomfort is where change begins," she said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Our girls do not need our sympathy. They need our protection. They need our courage. They need our voices right now and not tomorrow because just a film alone cannot bring change. Change begins in our homes, in our schools, in our streets. It begins when we teach our sons how to respect, when we empower our daughters with confidence and when we stand up for a girl child who cannot stand up for herself," she added.