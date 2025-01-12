Menu Explore
Masaba Gupta's sister-in-law safe, but loses her home to LA wildfires, Satyadeep Misra shares pic: It's been devastating

ByAnanya Das
Jan 12, 2025 12:04 PM IST

Many celebrities living in Los Angeles had to either evacuate their homes or see them turn to ashes due to the raging wildfires.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's sister-in-law, Chinmaya Misra, lost her home to the wildfires in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram Stories, Masaba's husband and Chinmaya's brother, actor Satyadeep Misra, also shared a picture of her burnt home. (Also Read | Kim Kardashian slams $1 per hour firefighter pay amid LA wildfires after getting flak for promoting clothing line)

Masaba Gupta's sister-in-law was affected by the LA wildfires.
Masaba Gupta's sister-in-law was affected by the LA wildfires.

Masaba's sister-in-law loses her home to LA wildfires

Masaba wrote on her Instagram Stories, “(Mending heart emoji). My sister-in-law and her family have lost their home to the fire in the Pacific Palisades.. like so many other families.”

She added, "While they are safe, it has been a devastating past few days, and my 16-year-old niece has started a fundraiser to help rebuild their lives in LA. If you are able to donate, it would help tremendously. If you are not - a prayer goes a long way too." She also shared the link to the fundraiser.

Satyadeep Misra shared a picture of her burnt home.
Satyadeep Misra shared a picture of her burnt home.

Satyadeep pens note for his sister

Satyadeep shared a picture of the house that was engulfed by the wildfires. He wrote, "This is what remains of it after the fire." He added, "Unimaginable..to lose one's home and belongings overnight. My sister's house was one of the many that got burned down in the Palisades fire in LA...her 16 year old daughter has set up a gofundme page.. pls help the young lady out (folded hands and red heart emojis)."

Chinmaya mourns her loss

Chinmaya, too, shared posts on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo of her family, she spoke about her daughter's initiative. She also shared a photo of their house before the wildfires. The note read, "This was our beautiful home captured 24 hours before the fire." Sharing a photo of their charred home, she added, "Thoughts and prayers to everyone who has suffered loss."

Chinmaya, too, shared posts on her Instagram Stories.
Chinmaya, too, shared posts on her Instagram Stories.

About LA wildfires

Many celebrities living in Los Angeles had to either evacuate their homes or see them turn to ashes due to the raging wildfires. Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, Daniella Pineda, Mandy Moore and Bozoma Saint John were some of the celebrities who were affected by the wildfires. The fire is spreading rapidly across Los Angeles, with homes destroyed and major roads closed.

