Masaba Gupta sizzles in Kesari Chapter 2 dance number Khumaari, Tamannaah Bhatia calls it ‘insane’. Watch

Masaba Gupta is known for her eclectic designs but now she is grabbing attention for her special dance number in Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Audiences were in for a surprise when they saw Masaba performing a cabaret number, Khumaari, which has been sung by Kavita Seth. The song also marks her big screen debut. Masaba made her big screen debute with Kesari 2 in a special cabaret number which garnered praise from Tamannaah Bhatia(Instagram)

She shared snippets from the same on Instagram and even a bunch of rehearsal videos. “Tried a little thing and here is everything that happened behind the scenes of ‘Khumaari’ for Kesari 2. In theatres now! Choreographed by the amazing @vijayganguly whom I admire immensely and thanks to the super elegant @kalepooja for guiding me through this,” she wrote.

Everyone's current favourite when it comes to special dance numbers in movies, Tamannaah Bhatia was also impressed by her moves. She called it ‘insane’. “Very cool,” wrote actor Sayani Gupta. “You look fab,” wrote Sophie Choudry.

Masaba talks about rather unusual offer for the dance number

Masaba recently talked to Indian Express and explained how she got offered the song right before her January 2023 wedding. “So, I actually got a call from Panchami Ghauri, who is the casting director for the film, I think a week before I was getting married, back in 2023. I remember thinking that it was such a bizarre request to come my way," she said.

Masaba was impressed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava

When asked if she was concerned that the song may turn out to be an 'item' number, Masaba said that wasn't on her mind because she had heard about the script which was an impactful, courtroom drama.

"Having said that, I don’t have an issue with item songs but the item song has to stand for something. I was very impressed with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava (Pushpa: The Rise), and I’ve always wanted to do something like that. In fact, when I saw that song, I manifested this number in my head because I wanted to do what Samantha did and I wanted the impact to be similar. I thought the song had such a strong message that it really surpassed being just another item song. If an item song is done tastefully, there’s nothing wrong in being a part of it," Masaba told IE.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has earned over ₹46 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.com. Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the film released on April 18. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi the film has been produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.