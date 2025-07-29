Meet Medha Rana: Varun Dhawan's Border 2 co-star is 12 years younger than him; did projects with Babil Khan-Arjun Rampal

Border 2 production banner T-Series has announced that actor Medha Rana is the latest addition to the film. Taking to Instagram on Monday, T-Series shared a photo of Medha and revealed that she will feature alongside actor Varun Dhawan in Border 2. Medha Rana has been a part of a few music videos.

Medha Rana to star in Border 2

The caption read, "Every story finds its people. We're happy to welcome #MedhaRana to the #Border2 family as the female lead opposite #VarunDhawan. Get ready for a monumental saga of courage and patriotism, as Border 2 arrives in cinemas on January 23, 2026." Re-sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Immense gratitude.”

Who is Medha?

As per IMDb, Medha was born on December 25, 1999. Her Border 2 co-star Varun was born on April 24, 1987. They have an age difference of over 12 years.

As per Rediff, Medha hails from an Army background. She was 16 years old when she started modelling in Bengaluru, where her father was posted. Medha later shifted to Mumbai.

Medha's projects so far

The actor is best known for her roles in London Files and Friday Night Plan. Medha made her acting debut with London Files. The series was released in 2022 on Voot Select. It starred Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli. She played the character of Maya Roy.

Medha also featured alongside Babil Khan in the film Friday Night Plan which released in 2023 on Netflix. The coming-of-age comedy-drama film written and directed by Vatsal Neelakantan was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under Excel Entertainment, along with Kasim Jagmagia. It also starred Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, Ria Chaudhary, and Aditya Jain.

She was also part of a Prime Video documentary series called Dancing on the Grave, based on a true crime, where she played a real-life character. She has been a part of a few music videos, including Armaan Malik's Barsaat, Anuv Jain's Gul and Aastha Gill's Dil Kissko Du.

About Border 2

The sequel to the blockbuster film Border also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Pandey. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and is directed by Anurag Singh. The film is set to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026. Border chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It also emerged as the highest-grossing film during its release.