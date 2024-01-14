Merry Christmas box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi film mints over 3 crore

Merry Christmas box office collection day 2: The film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles released in theatres on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹3 crore on the second day of its release. It has been directed by Sriram Raghavan. (Also Read | Merry Christmas box office collection day 1: Film mints just over ₹2 crore) Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas India box office

According to Sacnilk.com, Merry Christmas earned ₹2.55 crore [Hindi: ₹2.3 crore; Tamil: ₹22 lakh; Telugu: ₹3 lakh] on its first day. On day two, the film minted ₹3.50 crore nett in India for all languages as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹6.05 crore. The Hindi version of the film features Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand and Pratima Kannan. The Tamil version stars Shanmugaraja, Radhika Sarathkumar, Rajesh Williams and Kevin Jay Babu in the same roles.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Merry Christmas review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Vijay delivers a standout performance, so flawless that you can't figure if he was actually playing the character or just being himself. After the villain in Jawan, seeing him in this mellowed avatar is quite refreshing. Katrina is class apart. Her expressions, body language and a restrained act never let her overpower the character. Though her emotional scenes looked a bit sketchy, but in rest of the portions, she manages to create the desired mystery around her character. I loved that Raghavan hasn't tried to make his characters look extra flamboyant or sensuous. There's a simplicity which you can sense - both in the character sketches and the narrative."

Katrina on working with Vijay

Earlier, sharing her experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina had said as quoted by news agency ANI, "Vijay is the best performer. During the first week of rehearsals, I was quite interested in his thought process and how he looked at every scene. Sriram sir gave the actors a lot of space before the shoot, and we had a lot of discussion. When I watched the final result, what I saw between Vijay and my character was surprising."

Vijay had also praised Katrina and said, "She has been in the industry for so long, so I was a bit apprehensive as to how will be her attitude on the set because if the actor has an attitude, it is difficult to work with him or her. I met her first time in Sriram sir's office and as soon as she entered the office there was such a healthy conversation. She likes to discuss more and listen more. There was a better understanding between us on the set. So much I gained and learned from her."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place